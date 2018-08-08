Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WLL. KLR Group lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $48.59 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $14,149,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $84,482,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 2,700,626.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,215,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,882,000 after purchasing an additional 799,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 44.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,130,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,110,000 after purchasing an additional 659,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

