Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holdings Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3,578.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,813.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 108,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 105,630 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser opened at $34.26 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

