Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) to post $1.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. Weyerhaeuser reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year sales of $7.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3,578.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3,813.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 108,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 105,630 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 97,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,154. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

