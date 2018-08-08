WEX (WEX) and PFSweb (PFSW) Head-To-Head Comparison

WEX (NYSE: WEX) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WEX and PFSweb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $1.25 billion 6.54 $160.26 million $4.70 40.41 PFSweb $326.83 million 0.54 -$3.96 million $0.20 45.90

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than PFSweb. WEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PFSweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 14.61% 15.61% 4.00% PFSweb 0.04% 12.61% 2.84%

Risk and Volatility

WEX has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WEX and PFSweb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 4 10 0 2.71 PFSweb 0 1 5 0 2.83

WEX currently has a consensus target price of $175.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.51%. PFSweb has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 15.47%. Given PFSweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PFSweb is more favorable than WEX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of WEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of PFSweb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WEX beats PFSweb on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising commerce platform development, managed, quality assurance, and training services; order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, and kitting and assembly services; and order management services, such as technology collaboration and information management services. In addition, the company offers customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

