Westpac Banking Corp (WBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

WBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 526.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the second quarter worth $183,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the first quarter worth $204,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the first quarter worth $220,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBK stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.32.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term, tailor-made, and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, and insurance premium financing services.

