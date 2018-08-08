Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) & Sensient Technologies (SXT) Head-To-Head Survey

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE: WLKP) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensient Technologies has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Westlake Chemical Partners and Sensient Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Partners 0 4 3 0 2.43 Sensient Technologies 1 0 3 0 2.50

Westlake Chemical Partners presently has a consensus target price of $26.30, indicating a potential downside of 4.19%. Sensient Technologies has a consensus target price of $90.77, indicating a potential upside of 32.39%. Given Sensient Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sensient Technologies is more favorable than Westlake Chemical Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Sensient Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Partners $1.17 billion 0.75 $48.67 million $1.72 15.96 Sensient Technologies $1.36 billion 2.13 $89.60 million $3.42 20.05

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Westlake Chemical Partners. Westlake Chemical Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensient Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Westlake Chemical Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Sensient Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Westlake Chemical Partners pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sensient Technologies pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westlake Chemical Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Sensient Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Partners 4.53% 5.46% 3.58% Sensient Technologies 8.77% 18.11% 8.67%

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats Westlake Chemical Partners on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.