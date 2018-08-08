Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (MNP) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.30% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 134,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 54,277 shares in the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd alerts:

NYSE MNP opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $16.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Profile

There is no company description available for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.