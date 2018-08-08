Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Issues Earnings Results

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 54.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital traded down $0.06, reaching $10.82, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 239,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,131. The company has a market cap of $452.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.54. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 415.70, a quick ratio of 415.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, insider Jennifer Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, and other financial assets.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.