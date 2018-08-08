West Branch Capital LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (SQ)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Square by 1,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 1,476.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Stephens downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Square from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Square to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $22,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 468,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,133.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $889,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,237,190 shares of company stock worth $75,240,756. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Square opened at $68.36 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -683.60 and a beta of 4.13. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $73.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.99 million. Square had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

