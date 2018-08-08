West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 4,710 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 64,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,182,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 31,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $1,745,537.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,003,305.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,021 shares of company stock worth $4,959,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services opened at $52.30 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.42. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $558.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.99 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

