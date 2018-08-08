West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 3,959 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for 1.7% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 73,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 726,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,550,000 after buying an additional 68,546 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $10,364,316.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,493 shares of company stock valued at $10,602,116 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

NYSE:VLO opened at $115.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

