West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 7th

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th.

West Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of West Bancorporation opened at $24.35 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $403.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.