WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $403,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000.

Shares of ITA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.50. 19,475 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

