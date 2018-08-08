Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 491,149 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $209,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Total System Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Total System Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 258,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Total System Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Total System Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Total System Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSS opened at $93.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Total System Services, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $97.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TSS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Total System Services from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Total System Services from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Total System Services from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

