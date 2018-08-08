Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $187.97 Million Holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,560,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust worth $187,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period.

BTZ opened at $12.16 on Monday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in industries, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

