Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $184.45 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,018 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.67% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $184,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14,950.7% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,496,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,251 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 106,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,656,000 after purchasing an additional 37,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALXN. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals opened at $123.67 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $102.10 and a one year high of $149.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $687,147.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,742.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $250,690.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

