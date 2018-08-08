Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Wendys Co (WEN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,837,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078,609 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Wendys were worth $169,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Wendys by 13.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Wendys by 12.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Wendys by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Wendys by 31.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wendys opened at $17.07 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). Wendys had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 23.01%. research analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $16.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

In related news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 764,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $12,628,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,233.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,405,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $39,518,947.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,893,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,549,564.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,894,292 shares of company stock worth $64,045,118. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

