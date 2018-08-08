Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on September 1st

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Wells Fargo & Co has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Wells Fargo & Co has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Wells Fargo & Co opened at $58.82 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $286.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 13th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 13th. Vetr raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.34.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 2.2% of HC Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

