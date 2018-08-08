Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Sell Rating for Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies opened at $23.52 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 27.87% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies stock. Tobam bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 596,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,000. Tobam owned approximately 0.17% of Bausch Health Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

