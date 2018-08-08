Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $867,000 Position in ABB Ltd (ABB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 252.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 19.94%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

