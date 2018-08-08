Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $149,000 Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $756.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. DA Davidson set a $18.00 price target on Armada Hoffler Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

