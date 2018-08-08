Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Whirlpool opened at $134.78 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $122.81 and a 52-week high of $190.73.
Several research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.75.
In related news, Director Diane M. Dietz purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.26 per share, with a total value of $198,816.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,204.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.
See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.