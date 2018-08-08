Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool opened at $134.78 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $122.81 and a 52-week high of $190.73.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.73%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.75.

In related news, Director Diane M. Dietz purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.26 per share, with a total value of $198,816.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,204.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

