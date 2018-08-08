Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 34,015 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,015 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4,087.5% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,692,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,979,000 after buying an additional 1,496,815 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 35,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

NYSE:LW opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.67 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.1913 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.