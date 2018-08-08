Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 13,200 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,820,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,190 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,316.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 858,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 798,212 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,208,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 698,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,466,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 549,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 491,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment opened at $18.03 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.95. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.70 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 83.31% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.39.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 339,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $6,206,939.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,085,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,161,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

