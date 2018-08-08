Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,700 Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 17.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 102.9% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 16,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Lam Research by 114.8% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lam Research from $295.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lam Research from $239.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.77 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Lam Research opened at $188.31 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $234.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $5,120,617.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

