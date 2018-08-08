Well Done LLC Increases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,229 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,886 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 214,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 30,863 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 357,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 278,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 540,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 332,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares traded up $0.11, hitting $15.90, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,792,132. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 25,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $380,943.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 5,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $81,699.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 321,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,038. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

