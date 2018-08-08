Weik Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Weik Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,065.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 108,152 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 82,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 305,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 53,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. 10,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,360. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $52.82.
See Also: Google Finance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.