Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Danone (BN)

Danone (EPA: BN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2018 – Danone was given a new €69.50 ($80.81) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Danone was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Danone was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Danone was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Danone was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Danone had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/10/2018 – Danone was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Danone was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2018 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2018 – Danone was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2018 – Danone was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2018 – Danone was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2018 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2018 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EPA BN opened at €67.28 ($78.23) on Tuesday. Danone SA has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

