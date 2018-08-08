Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Emerson Electric (EMR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) recently:

8/3/2018 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Emerson's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is well-positioned to benefit from global infrastructure growth, as its core businesses hold dominant positions in markets tied to energy efficiency and infrastructure spending. Emerson's aggressive restructuring actions and strategic divestures look successful. Thriving HVAC and refrigeration business and strength in U.S. & Asia is expected to drive growth ahead. Also, the company is poised to grow on the back of meaningful business acquisitions. However, continued weakness in air-conditioning demand and ongoing energy market challenges might hurt teh company's financials in the quarters ahead. Over the past 60 days, the company's Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained stable for fiscal 2018.”

7/24/2018 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2018 – Emerson Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Emerson's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is well-positioned to benefit from global infrastructure growth, as its core businesses hold dominant positions in markets tied to energy efficiency and infrastructure spending. Emerson's aggressive restructuring actions and strategic divestures look successful. Thriving HVAC and refrigeration business and strength in U.S. & Asia is expected to drive growth ahead. Also, the company is poised to grow on the back of meaningful business acquisitions. Recently, it completed the acquisition of Aventics. Over the past 60 days, the company's Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased for both the fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019.”

7/16/2018 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Emerson’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is well-positioned to benefit from global infrastructure growth, as its core businesses hold dominant positions in markets tied to energy efficiency and infrastructure spending. Emerson’s aggressive restructuring actions and strategic divestures look successful. Also, the company is poised to grow on the back of meaningful business acquisitions. However, weakening air-conditioning demand and challenging energy market conditions might dent Emerson’s near-term revenues and profitability. The stock also looks relatively overvalued and more leveraged than the industry. Over the past 60 days, the company’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged for fiscal 2018.”

7/12/2018 – Emerson Electric was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at med from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past month, Emerson’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is well-positioned to benefit from global infrastructure growth, as its core businesses hold dominant positions in markets tied to energy efficiency and infrastructure spending. The company’s aggressive restructuring actions and strategic divestures look successful. Thriving HVAC and refrigeration business and strength in U.S. & Asia is expected to drive growth ahead. The company is also poised to grow on the back of meaningful business acquisitions. Over the past 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has moved up for fiscal 2018.”

7/2/2018 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/20/2018 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.34. 31,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $74.45.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

