Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in QCR were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in QCR by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 974,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,343 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $42,372.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $71,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,346 shares of company stock worth $161,893. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

QCRH opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $49.70.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.84%. equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

