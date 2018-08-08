Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,717 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.34% of Columbia Banking System worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $41.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $48.06.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.03 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

