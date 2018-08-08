Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Position in PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 27,141 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 33,537 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 292,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 108,522 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNNT. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of PennantPark Investment opened at $7.57 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $540.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 million. equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

