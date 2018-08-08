Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.15 Million Position in Points International Ltd. (PCOM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Points International were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Points International by 800.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 133,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 119,063 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Points International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Points International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Points International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Points International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

PCOM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Points International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Points International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Points International opened at $15.08 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $210.42 million, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.27. Points International Ltd. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $18.48.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter. Points International had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

Points International Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

