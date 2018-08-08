Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.31 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust opened at $181.57 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $140.18 and a 1 year high of $182.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.3764 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

