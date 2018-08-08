Wedbush Analysts Give Snap (SNAP) a $10.00 Price Target

Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Nomura began coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Aegis cut Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Snap from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $13.05 on Friday. Snap has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -2.73.

In other Snap news, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 8,919 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $117,552.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,250,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,480,496.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,465,171 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $16,790,859.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,794,342 shares in the company, valued at $960,283,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,533,881 shares of company stock worth $28,735,978.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Snap by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

