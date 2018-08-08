Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4,915.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 233,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 229,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $97,482.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,672.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $202,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,268.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Webster Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Webster Financial opened at $65.77 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $69.63.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.53 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.97%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

