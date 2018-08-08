Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,089,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,000. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5,310.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $257.22 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $186.00 and a 1 year high of $259.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $3,732,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,746,533 shares in the company, valued at $434,572,341.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total transaction of $45,262.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,829 shares of company stock valued at $12,601,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

