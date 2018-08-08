Wayfair (W) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Wayfair (NYSE: W) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2018 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $137.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Wayfair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

7/31/2018 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $85.00 to $134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Wayfair was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2018 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Ifs Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/7/2018 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wayfair continues to benefit from improving direct retail business across all the regions. Moreover, the company’s robust sites continue to drive its sales. Further growing numbers of orders from new as well as repeated customers indicates the strong performance of the company. The company stays confident about growth in markets, namely, Canada, U.K. and Germany as the company has made efforts to expand its house-brand offerings in these countries. Additionally, the launch of French language site and CastleGate facility in Canada remains positive. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past 12 months. However, increasing advertising expenditures and mounting investment expenses pose a risk to margin expansion.”

6/30/2018 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wayfair continues to benefit from improving direct retail business across all the regions. Moreover, the company’s robust sites continue to drive its sales. Further growing numbers of orders from new as well as repeated customers indicates the strong performance of the company. The company stays confident about growth in markets, namely, Canada, U.K. and Germany as the company has made efforts to expand its house-brand offerings in these countries. Additionally, the launch of French language site and CastleGate facility in Canada remains positive. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past 12 months. However, increasing advertising expenditures and mounting investment expenses pose a risk to the company's margin expansion. Further, unhealthy competition poses a serious threat to the company’s market position.”

6/29/2018 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2018 – Wayfair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.

6/27/2018 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $95.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2018 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2018 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $92.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2018 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $95.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2018 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2018 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2018 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wayfair continues to benefit from improving direct retail business across all the regions. Moreover, the company’s robust sites continue to drive its sales. Further growing numbers of orders from new as well as repeated customers indicates the strong performance of the company. The company stays confident about growth in markets, namely, Canada, U.K. and Germany as the company has made efforts to expand its house-brand offerings in these countries. Additionally, the launch of French language site and CastleGate facility in Canada remains positive. However, increasing advertising expenditures and mounting investment expenses pose a risk to margin expansion. Notably, the stock has slightly underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past 12 months.”

NYSE W traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.50. 1,512,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,742. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $128.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30.

Get Wayfair Inc alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $49,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven Conine sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $393,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,475.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,794 shares of company stock valued at $21,457,370 in the last three months. 37.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $208,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 26.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Wayfair by 81.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.