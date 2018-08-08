Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Washington Federal has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Washington Federal has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Washington Federal opened at $33.60 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAFD. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

