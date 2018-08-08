Wasatch Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,334 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,785.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,959,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,331 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,072,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,405,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 768,725 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,468,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 685,948 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,146,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,491,000 after acquiring an additional 577,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT opened at $22.36 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 39.69%. equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$21.91” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.