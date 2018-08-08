Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $62.18 Million Holdings in HFF, Inc. (HF)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,843 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 4.63% of HFF worth $62,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HF. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of HFF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 87,079 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HFF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of HFF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of HFF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HFF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HFF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HFF from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HFF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of HFF opened at $45.48 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.99. HFF, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $51.74.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $153.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. HFF had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.72%. research analysts anticipate that HFF, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HFF

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

