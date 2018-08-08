Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $11.29 Million Position in Inphi Co. (IPHI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,873 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Inphi worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,351,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,684,000 after purchasing an additional 683,493 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 937,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 442,240 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 435,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 306,226 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 174,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $4,097,000.

IPHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inphi to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.84.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 4,309 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,880 shares of company stock worth $169,618 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inphi opened at $32.93 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.38. Inphi had a negative net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

