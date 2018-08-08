Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Ebix Inc (EBIX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.73% of Ebix worth $17,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ebix in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,565,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 16.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after acquiring an additional 147,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ebix by 12.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,128,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,068,000 after acquiring an additional 128,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ebix by 1,315.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 98,398 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ebix by 15.5% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 701,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,458,000 after acquiring an additional 93,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

In other news, Director Hans U. Benz sold 2,283 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $179,261.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,212.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBIX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ebix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $108.00 price target on Ebix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

EBIX opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ebix Inc has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. Ebix had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.