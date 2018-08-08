Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

Shares of RYT opened at $162.73 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.39 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

