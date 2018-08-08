Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,315 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $105.32 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

