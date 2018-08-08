Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $3,771,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 204,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,817,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $48.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.70. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $53.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.47%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southern to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

