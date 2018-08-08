Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Bremer Trust National Association

Bremer Trust National Association raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 4,407 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 37,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Vetr upgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Pivotal Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Walt Disney from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.30.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,249 shares of company stock worth $15,224,138. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $116.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

