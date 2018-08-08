Walmart (WMT) Given a $87.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Morningstar set a $91.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.53.
Walmart opened at $89.77 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Walmart has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $265.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $127,228,052.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $572,684,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $464,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 106.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.
Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.