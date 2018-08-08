Walmart (WMT) Given a $87.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Morningstar set a $91.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.53.

Walmart opened at $89.77 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Walmart has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $265.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $127,228,052.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $572,684,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $464,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 106.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

