W. R. Berkley (WRB) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

News stories about W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. W. R. Berkley earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.9724946138732 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

WRB opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

In other W. R. Berkley news, EVP James G. Shiel sold 22,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

