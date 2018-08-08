VouchForMe (IPL) One Day Volume Tops $388,425.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $388,425.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015840 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00352627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00190484 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000171 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.22 or 0.08080537 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbe and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

